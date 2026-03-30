5 skincare ingredients you should avoid in summer

DEBOLINA ROY
Retinoids are very effective for fighting the signs of aging and increase cell turnover rate. It creates new skin cells that are not yet able to withstand UV damage. Using it in direct sunlight can create excessive redness, skin peeling. Try to switch to using bakuchiol or a less frequent use of retinol.
Bergamot and lemon essential oils create chemical reactions in contact with sunlight. It results in ‘margarita burns’ (lasting dark spots). These oils are amongst the most harmful skincare ingredients for summer.
The outermost layer of skin will be thinned out aggressively due to glycolic acid. It leads to an increase in sun sensitivity by as much as 50%. Use gentler, more mild acids like polyhydroxy or hyaluronic acid.
When exposed to heat, your pores expand, enabling chemicals from synthetic fragrances to enter the body more deeply, resulting in contact dermatitis. During hot weather, these chemicals can mingle with sweat to cause itchy heat rashes or irritation in sensitive areas.
Mineral oil and petrolatum form a thick, heavy, and suffocating layer on your skin. In warm, humid weather, this layer creates a barrier that traps sweat and bacteria, which will eventually cause painful cystic breakouts.