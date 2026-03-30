5 teatime summer snacks you should not miss

Subhadrika Sen
Cucumber Sandwich: This OG tea time snack is perfect for energy and cooling the body. Take a piece of bread (toasted or non toasted), spread butter or flavoured spread and lay a few slices / chopped cucumber. Enjoy.
Corn Chaat: Prefer to have a heavy meal in the evening? Then go for corn chaat. Take boiled corn kernels, chopped onion, tomato, cucumber, sprinkle herbs and coriander/ mint/ parsley. Season with salt and pepper, lemon juice and olive oil, and your chaat is ready.
Fruity Yoghurt: Make it your teatime favourite or best breakfast, just chilled seasonal fruits with yogurt. Take it out from the fridge and eat it. simple yet effective.
Watermelon - Feta Salad: In the mood for some salad? then cut hydrating watermelon, add salty feta cheese, and sprinkle some sprouts on top to balance the flavours.
Nut and Seed Mix: Dry roast dry fruits and nuts like raisins, almonds, cashew, sunflower seeds, watermelon seeds, peanuts etc. Serve it hot. Alternatively, mix honey and lay down the mixture on butter paper as a single layer. Once dried, cut them in chunks; or thicken the layer and have as a bar.