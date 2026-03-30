5 things to do if you're caught up in an avalanche

Bristi Dey
Try to move sideways, not downhill
Avalanches often tend to flow downhill and in order to break the pattern, move sideways. Sprint or angle sideways toward the edge to escape the main flow and you might be safe.
Swim upwards
The more you move upwards, the lesser you'll be buried in the snow or rocks. Try swimming with the current using all of your strength.
Drop heavy gears immediately
Heavy gears will only pull you down and it is the only thing you wouldn't want at that time. So, if you're carrying skis, poles, or backpacks, drop them immediately
Make air pockets
As the snow or debris settles down, quickly move your hands over your face in order to create air pocket and do it quickly before the snow freezes. This can be life-saving.
Stay calm and control your breathing if buried
While this incident can be intensely scary, staying calm is one of the most crucial part. The calmer you are lesser air you'll need when you're stuck in the deep snow. Wait for rescue.