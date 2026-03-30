5 travel skincare essentials for long flights

DEBOLINA ROY
A travel-size container of micellar water is a good alternative to using tap water to cleanse your face. Using a cotton pad, micellar water will remove any surface dirt and provide an instant refreshing effect for your skin.
Professional quality sheet masks are treated with hyaluronic acid or glycerin. It creates an impermeable barrier between your skin and the dry cabin air, allowing your skin to stay hydrated.
An emollient, nourishing cream is one of the most important travel skincare essentials. Creams that contain ceramides and/or squalane will form an occlusive barrier to seal in moisture.
Hydrating mists provide a no-hands-on option for refreshing yourself on a plane. Spraying a mist containing hypochlorous acid and/or rose oil quickly provides relief while disinfecting it.
Due to stronger UV radiation, cabin windows allow some harmful rays through. Therefore, using a solid sunscreen stick is one of the travel skincare essentials to protect yourself from long-term UV damage.