5 ways to creatively use Podi masala

DEBOLINA ROY
Coat the cooked spaghetti in a rich browned butter and garlic sauce with just a shake of Podi masala sprinkled on top. The roasted lentils act as a nutty crispy alternative to toasted breadcrumbs, bringing an unknown smokiness to the dish.
You can mix it with thick plain Greek-style or drained yogurt to make a bright and creamy dip with a high protein content. With a quick bloom of spices in hot sesame oil, you will achieve an earthy smell that will complement biryani or parotta.
Coat cauliflower florets or sweet potatoes in oil and seasonings, then roast in a hot oven until the lentils in this spice blend become crunchy and create an amazing crust that regular seasonings cannot achieve.
Popcorn freshly cooked with melted butter can be seasoned with Podi masala to create a wonderful snacking experience just like at the movies. With a great mixture of heat and salty flavours it creates a gourmet snack.
Use this dry rub blend on tofu, paneer, or chicken before pan-searing for a crunchy texture. By using the Podi Masala on any type of protein, you'll enjoy an infused roasted, traditional taste with a pleasing rustic char-flavour in every bite.