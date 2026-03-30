6 foods which can go bad if stored incorrectly in fridge

DEBOLINA ROY
Spinach, coriander, and other leafy greens will develop slimy roots if they are constantly being kept in a place where there is too much moisture. To keep these vegetables fresh and crunchy, store them in your crisper drawer with some type of dry cloth to pull the extra moisture.
Resistant bacteria can survive in cooked rice if the rice has been left out at room temperature. After being refrigerated, cooked rice will dry out rapidly. It is one of the most important food storage tips.
Raw chicken has a short life expectancy! If it leaks, it can contaminate other food sources. Always store it on the bottom shelf of your refrigerator in a sealed container.
Soft cheeses such as brie and ricotta tend to spoil quicker because of their higher moisture content. If It has an off smell, or if you see a mould, then it is no longer safe to consume and should be thrown away.
Pasta sauce or pesto will oxidize and develop mould very easily after the seal is opened. You can extend freshness by keeping a tight lid on the jar and adding a small amount of olive oil before refrigerating.
Mushrooms are like sponges when storing them in an air-tight plastic bag. They will become slippery and/or shrivelled up really quickly. To keep it firm and earthy, store them in a brown paper bag.