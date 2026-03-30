6 midnight snack ideas that won’t make you gain weight

DEBOLINA ROY
This protein-filled salad recipe made from chickpeas is one of the easiest guilt-free midnight snacks. Just combine boiled chickpeas with diced onions, diced tomatoes, and fresh lemon juice.
Instead of using traditional dips, prepare a dip using sweet potatoes, chickpeas, and tahini. This combination produces a high fiber spread. Use it as a dip for raw cucumbers or celery sticks for a crunchy, low-calorie snack.
Tryptophan is found in both bananas and sesame seeds and helps control sleep cycles. When blended together with antioxidant-rich blueberries along with milk, the resulting drink can help to soothe not only hunger but also your nervous system.
A bowl filled with bright berries or thinly sliced apple slices, with a handful of walnuts gives you sweetness and healthy fats. It will fill you up for a longer time.
A single pack of noodles combined with a generous dollop of natural peanut butter produces a hearty comfort dish. Adding frozen edamame enhances the protein content.
One multigrain roti with one teaspoon of tangy pickle offers a delicious and healthy option. The pickle has natural probiotics which help to break down food during digestion.