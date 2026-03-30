7 creative digital detox ideas that don’t feel boring

DEBOLINA ROY
Instead of playing games on a screen, invite your buddies over. Have a board game tournament, enjoy some healthy competition, eat snacks and have fun. Digital detox at its finest; your mobile devices can stay out of the living room.
Join a local pottery class, salsa dance class, resin workshops or kickboxing class so that you can engage your physical abilities. This is one of the most creative digital detox ideas.
Take a day trip to your kitchen with a physical cookbook and preparing a complicated meal. The tactile experience of working with raw ingredients such as kneading dough or chopping herbs will give you an enjoyable, relaxing break.
Strap on a pair of shoes and travel to nearby woods, or park, where nature is present with all its beauty & sounds. Listening to the different bird species as they sing, or hearing leaves rustle around you will help you focus on your surroundings.
Create a 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle in a public space within your home. You may also find out how gratifying it can be to feel each piece of the puzzle 'click' together, and how much you enjoy putting them together.
Dedicate 60 minutes to wandering through your community’s local bookstore. The scent, feel, and texture of the stacks, combined with your physical actions of looking through each title is greater than just reading electronically on an e-reader.
Use a film camera or polaroid and walk. There is no ability to instantly check your photos after taking them. Your surroundings become a playground for your imagination - you're concentrating on the process of ‘seeing’ not ‘liking.’