7 ways green leafy vegetables can heal your gut

Subhadrika Sen
Rich in fibre: Spinach and lettuce are high in fibre content which helps in preventing constipation in the heat.
Supports good bacteria: Leafy green vegetables act as prebiotics and supports good gut bacteria which help in a smooth digestive process.
Hydrates the body: Greens have high water content, which is needed for the body during summers.
They are easy to digest: Leafy vegetables are light on the stomach and easier to digest when compared to spices, oils and fatty foods.
Supports natural detox: They support the liver in flushing out toxins from the body.
Reduces inflammation: Leafy vegetables are full of antioxidants, which help in reducing any gut lining inflammation.
Gut pH: Green leafy vegetables helps in balancing the nautual pH level of the gut. This helps in better digestion and nutrient absorption.