Headed to Romania? Don't skip these unforgettable experiences

DEBOLINA ROY

The legendary Bran castle

Discover the unique 14th-century castle rooted in the history of Transylvania. The castle is famously affiliated with the Dracula legend and historical figure Vlad the Impaler. The castle features winding wooden stairs and gothic architecture.

Spooky Hoia-Baicu forest

Located near Cluj-Napoca, the ‘Bermuda Triangle of Romania’, is home to bizarrely shaped trees and numerous reported sightings of UFOs. For adventurers willing to explore the unknown, this location offers one of the best experiences in Romania.

Subterranean Salina Turda

Travel down through 120metres of futuristic salt tunnels to a theme park. It has a rowboat ride through an underground lake and a fully lighted, almost bioluminescent Ferris wheel.

The Miraculous Bigar Waterfall

This waterfall is found high up in the Anina Mountains, surrounded by beautiful rounded soft moss. It has a magical appearance where the water falls as thousands of individual, shimmering water flows which split off the main waterfall.

Cărturești Carusel Bookstore

The ‘Carousel of Light’ is a stunning 19th-century palace in Bucharest, a paradise for book lovers. It has six levels of lovely white and beautiful balcony space and a teahouse on the uppermost level.

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