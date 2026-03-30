Headed to Romania? Don't skip these unforgettable experiences

DEBOLINA ROY
Discover the unique 14th-century castle rooted in the history of Transylvania. The castle is famously affiliated with the Dracula legend and historical figure Vlad the Impaler. The castle features winding wooden stairs and gothic architecture.
Located near Cluj-Napoca, the ‘Bermuda Triangle of Romania’, is home to bizarrely shaped trees and numerous reported sightings of UFOs. For adventurers willing to explore the unknown, this location offers one of the best experiences in Romania.
Travel down through 120metres of futuristic salt tunnels to a theme park. It has a rowboat ride through an underground lake and a fully lighted, almost bioluminescent Ferris wheel.
This waterfall is found high up in the Anina Mountains, surrounded by beautiful rounded soft moss. It has a magical appearance where the water falls as thousands of individual, shimmering water flows which split off the main waterfall.
The ‘Carousel of Light’ is a stunning 19th-century palace in Bucharest, a paradise for book lovers. It has six levels of lovely white and beautiful balcony space and a teahouse on the uppermost level.