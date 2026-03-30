Where to place a tulsi plant as per vastu? 4 things you should know

DEBOLINA ROY
For individuals who want to grow, the eastern area of the house offers superior options. If this space is not available, a window or balcony on the north or northeast side of the home can be placed to welcome the sun with beneficial energy.
According to Vastu principles, a tulsi plant in home should never be positioned directly on the floor of a home. It should always be on an elevated potted pedestal or platform in relation to the main foundation level of the home.
Ensure that your tulsi plant in home gardens has plenty of space around. It should be clear of things such as mops or brooms. You should also keep your tulsi plant away from any thorny plants such as cactus or rose bushes.
For optimal spiritual energy circulation and a more spiritually vibrant atmosphere in a home, many Vastu experts suggest placing your sacred plants within odd numbered quantities (e.g., 1, 3, 5) to promote good energy flow.