4 fruit chutneys to savour this summer

Subhadrika Sen
Green Apple: Move over raw mango, let green apple do the sour-magic! Take one green apple, mint leaves, green chilli, salt and sugar and lemon juice. Blend them well and your chutney is ready.
Strawberry: If a little sweetness is what you like then take a cup of strawberries, mash and cook for 5 minutes. Add sugar, salt, black pepper and lemon juice. Reduce it to the consistency of a chutney.
Pineapple: In a heated pan, add mustard seeds, chopped pineapple, salt and sugar. Cook till pineapple softens. Add vinegar or lemon juice and stir for a minute. Pineapple chutney is ready.
Watermelon Rind: Add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped watermelon rinds (white part), ginger, green chilli and cook for 5-6 minutes. Blend the mixture with coconut, salt, tamarind.