4 hidden beaches in India to explore in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
It is one of the most scenic hidden beaches in India, it is accessible only by boat. It offers picturesque sands, crystal clear water, and complete seclusion. Nestled amidst dense forest, it is perfect for swimming and snorkelling.
This underrated beach in Maharashtra is famous for the versatile marine life and pristine waters. Perfect for underwater adventures, this coastal stretch gives you tranquil escape.
The Kappad beach in Kerala blends historic charm with cultural significance. It is also famous for the landing site of Vasco da Gama and offers pristine shores and swaying palms.
This hidden gem in Goa is a haven to enjoy some gentle waves. Famous among wellness seekers, it is a perfect pick for yoga enthusiasts.