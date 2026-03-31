5 weekend getaways near Delhi you can explore

DEBOLINA ROY
Nestled near Gurgaon, it is one of the most convenient weekend getaways near Delhi. You can easily go for a dayout. Enjoy the majestic Aravalli Hills, it is ideal for boating, rock-climbing, and zip-lining.
The spiritual hub of India, Rishikesh remains a top choice for all avid travellers. Enjoy Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat, participate in water-rafting, cliff-diving, and don’t forget to take a pause in Tapovan, Shivpuri.
Start your weekend mornings at the lap of Himalayas. The Queen of Hills offers the best views of Doon valley. Landour and Camel’s Back Road offer a tranquil escape, and for some shopping or savouring delicacies, hit the Mall Road.
Bask in the colonial feel of Kasauli. The Gilbert Trail is a paradise for birdwatches, and Manki Point offer breath-taking views of the hills. It is one of the best weekend getaways near Delhi for a leisurely escape.
The cantonment town has little traffic, is well maintained and is one of the underestimated weekend getaways near Delhi. Enjoy views of the Himalaya at Bhulla Tal or Tip-in-Top viewpoint.