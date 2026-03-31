6 changes train passengers can expect soon from Indian Railways

DEBOLINA ROY
Aadhaar OTP verification is now compulsory for Tatkal booking to prevent frauds or scams . This measure restricts access to the Tatkal window to verified, authentic passengers and drastically reduces the potential for unauthorized ticket hoarding.
It is one the major updates from Indian Railways. To receive a refund on your ticket, you must cancel your ticket no later than 8 hours prior departure to receive a 100% refund.
Reservation charts will now be generated between 9 and 18 hours in advance of the trains departing from their origin of service. This early confirmation gives waitlisted passengers a buffer time to confirm or change their travel arrangements.
Travellers can change their boarding stations digitally 30 minutes before the train leaves. It gives travellers the opportunity to board the train from a different stop, especially when the passengers are running late.
Now, railway stations throughout the country will allow you to cancel a physical ticket purchased at a station counter. This means passengers no longer have to go back to their original station when processing a ticket refund.
Travellers now have the ability to change their travel class on a train up to 30 minutes before departure. This ability was originally limited to pre-booking only and offers an alternative option for providing comfort while allowing people to see the available premium seats.