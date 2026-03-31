Witnessing a seizure? 8 things you can do

Atreyee Poddar

When a person has a seizure, the moment kind of freezes a room. One second everything’s normal, the next—someone collapses, their body no longer theirs. Your instinct might be to panic, intervene, do something dramatic. Resist that urge. What helps is simpler, quieter, and far more practical.

First, steady yourself

You’re no good to anyone if you spiral. Most seizures look far scarier than they are. The clock is your ally here—many end within a couple of minutes.

Make the ground safer than it looks

Ease them down if they’re upright. Then do a quick sweep: move furniture edges, bags, anything that could turn into an injury mid-convulsion. Think: clear space, not crowd control.

Turn them onto their side

This is the move people forget. Gently roll them onto one side to keep the airway clear. It’s less about precision, more about preventing choking.

Hands off, mostly

Don’t restrain them. Don’t try to “hold them still.” The body will do what it’s doing regardless, and force only adds injury to the mix.

Absolutely nothing goes in the mouth

No spoons, no fingers, no water. The old “they’ll swallow their tongue” myth has caused more harm than it ever prevented. Let it go.

Time it like it matters—because it does

Check your phone. If it crosses the five-minute mark, or if one seizure rolls straight into another, that’s your cue to call for emergency help.

Loosen, don’t hover

If there’s a tight collar, scarf, or tie, loosen it. Then give them a bit of space. Crowds don’t help; oxygen and calm do.

Stay for the aftermath

The seizure ending isn’t the end of the story. They may wake up disoriented, exhausted, or shaken. Keep your voice low, your instructions simple, and your presence steady. No rapid-fire questions, no dramatics.

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