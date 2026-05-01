5 benefits of using tea tree oil on sensitive skin

Subhadrika Sen
Its natural anti-bacterial properties help fighting off acne-causing bacteria.
If you start feeling oily and greasy on the face, soak cotton pads in diluted tea tree oil and give it a cleanse. This removes the excess oil and keeps your face feeling fresh and dry.
Those with sensitive skin can clean their face with diluted tea tree oil before going to bed as it opens clogged pores.
Diluted tea tree oil helps in combating skin issues like redness, swelling and irritation.
Tea Tree oil is also very good for cooling down irritations caused by mosquito bites, razor cuts or fungal infections.