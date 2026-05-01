5 must-visit European festivals you can’t miss this year

Bristi Dey
Tomorrowland (Belgium)
Regarded as among the world's largest music festivals, Tomorrowland is a stupendous celebration of culture and art. Through a span of 3 days, it celebrates music in truest sense with top DJs and singers playing at the event. Slated from July 17 to 26 this year, it will transform Boom, Belgium into a living, breathing festival universe.
Primavera Sound (Spain)
Slated for June 3 to 7, this is an annual music festival held at the Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona, Spain. It blends indie, pop, hip-hop, and electronic music in single lineup.
Edinburgh Festival Fringe, (United Kingdom)
It brings together thousands of theatre, comedy, music, and performing arts shows to the city. As one of the world's largest arts festivals, this one allows anyone interested to perform and every corner of the city becomes a stage. This year it is slated for Aug 7 to 31, 2026.
The Munich Shepherd’s Beer Festival, Germany
Welcome to the world's largest beer festival! This locally known as the Wiesn attracts millions of visitors from around the world. From massive beer tents serving specially brewed 6% alcohol beer and traditional Bavarian cuisine to parades with brass bands, and unlimited amusement rides, it features some of the fun experiences. This year it is scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4.
Winter Wonderland – Hyde Park Winter Festival (London)
This is one of the biggest winter festivals in the world. It blends Christmas markets, rides, food stalls, ice skating, and live shows. Some of the highlights of the event includes Ice Kingdom, circus shows, and festive nightlife zones.