5 underrated summer fruits that have more water content than watermelon

Udisha
Starfruit
Summers are all about fruits. While watermelons are all-time summer favourites, there are other fruits that have as much or more water content. Starfruit, with around 91–93% water content, is an exceptionally hydrating fruit, perfect for summers. With a texture similar to grapes, it is also extremely low in calories.
Water apple
Commonly known as jamrul in India, water apples have approximately 91–93% of water content. Also known as wax apples, they are largely found in tropical regions and are extremely crunchy. These tasty fruits are so hydrating that they can even quench your thirst.
Grapefruit
While many people do not like the bitterness of the fruit, grapefruit is among the most hydrating citrus fruits. Packed with healthy electrolytes, they have around 91% of water content and replenish the body's fluids during summer.
Strawberry
With around 92% of water content, strawberries are more than just a tasty snack. Rich in fibre and Vitamin C, they provide equal hydration like a glass of water. Hence, strawberries can be extremely comforting during hot summer afternoons.
Ice apple
These jelly-like fruits grow on the Palmyra palm and can cool down the body after the summer heat tires you out. Rich in minerals and a water content of 90–93%, ice apples can protect you from heatwaves.