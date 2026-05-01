7 iconic quotes from The Devil Wears Prada that still live in our heads rent free

Udisha
The Devil Wears Prada 2 has hit the theatres today! As the much awaited sequel to the 2006 comedy-drama, The Devil Wears Prada prepares to take over our hearts, let's take a look at the iconic dialogues from the original movie that we don't ever want to forget.
Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep): "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking".
Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt): "I'm sorry, do you have some prior commitment? Some hideous skirt convention you have to go to?"
Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway): "Can you please spell 'Gabbana'?"
Miranda Priestly: "By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me".
Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci): "Let me know when your whole life goes up in smoke. Means it's time for a promotion."
Emily Charlton: "I'm on this new diet. I don't eat anything, and when I feel like I'm about to faint, I eat a cube of cheese."
Miranda Priestly: "Details of your incompetence do not interest me".