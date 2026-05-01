Tea vs coffee: Which is better for your bone health?

DEBOLINA ROY
Studies show that individuals who consume tea tend to have denser bones than others who take other beverages. Catechins and theaflavins, which occur naturally, help form bones and prevent their degradation.
Two to three cups of coffee a day will not be harmful to your bones, but five or more cups can affect bone density because excess coffee intake may inhibit calcium absorption in your body.
When comparing tea vs coffee for bone protection, green tea is a standout. This is because green tea is least processed, hence maintaining the maximum amount of antioxidants that help protect bones.
According to some research findings, perhaps the caffeine itself is not the bad guy after all. A particular study indicated that a high consumption of caffeine resulted in a decreased chance of developing osteoporosis.
For the sake of bone health, you may want to add some milk into your cup of tea to prevent calcium deficiency. When deciding between tea vs coffee, remember that caffeine impacts your sleep and that your meals might not be as nutritious.