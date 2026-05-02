4 new moon rituals you can do for a fresh start

DEBOLINA ROY
Clean your surroundings to create a space to welcome fresh energy into your home! Havan Cups can be used to perform a smoke cleanse of your home, or pink salt can be used to wipe away negativity from the floors.
Under the lunar cycle, crystals are energy magnets. Leave your stones outside all night to absorb energy . Bring them in before sunrise so you can use them as sources of power.
Write down 10 things you appreciate as well as 4 things you would like to come true. Then, write down 10 of your bad habits and then light that paper on fire to let that bad habit go away.
To conclude your new moon rituals, immerse your feet in warm water with Epsom salt added. It will help you release some of the physical tension and show that you are trusting the flow of life.