7 things you must pack before Kedarnath Yatra

DEBOLINA ROY
Bring quality thermal inner garments and fleece jackets for subzero temperatures. Make sure you have a lightweight waterproof down jacket.
Kedarnath’s trekking trail is 18km long and steep. Carry a lightweight backpack with a rain cover (or poncho), and sturdy trekking pole to help you cut down on your exertion.
Altitude sickness and sore muscles are common for trekkers. Always come prepared with paracetamol, ORS, pain relief sprays and medication for headaches, vomit, stomach pain, and altitude sickness.
It is important that you carry protein bars, dried fruits, and glucose powder. These snacks are vital essentials for Kedarnath Yatra to help elevate the stamina.
You should have biodegradable soap strips, wet wipes, and also hand sanitizer. You should carry sun screen and lip balm.
Highly-capacity power banks will help you to keep your phone powered for map reading and emergency purposes. You should always have a flashlight and an extra set of batteries.
Identification is required at security check posts. You will need to bring your original ID and passport-sized photos. Keep the copies in a waterproof folder.