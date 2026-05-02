Monsoon pakoras across India: 5 rainy-day must-haves

Atreyee Poddar
Monsoon hunger wants crunch, heat, a little grease on your fingertips. And a cup of adrakh chai that hits just right. Across India, that craving translates into pakoras with personality. Here’s a tight, rain-ready list that earns its place beside a steaming kettle.
Thick slices of bread stuffed with spicy potato, dipped in besan, fried to a golden crust. It is fried as such the inside stays soft, almost plush but the outside crackles. Add a thin smear of green chutney inside the sandwich before frying. Finish with chaat masala while it’s still hissing from the oil.
Long green chillies are slit, lightly stuffed, dipped and fried. They might look intimidating but most aren’t that hot. The vegetal sweetness of the chilli meets the sharpness of ginger making it addictive. Pair this Karnataka favourite with a sweet-tangy tamarind chutney; a touch of jaggery somewhere on the plate makes the flavours click.
Rough-cut onions tossed with besan, chillies, and coriander, then dropped into hot oil in shaggy clusters. The edges go frilly and crisp; the centre stays just tender. High crunch factor, low fuss. Adrakh chai amplifies the onion’s natural sweetness and keeps the oiliness in check. Don’t overmix. You want irregular clumps for maximum crisp edges. Serve immediately—humidity is the enemy.
Slim slices of brinjal in a light, almost airy batter makes one of West Bengal's favourite snack. Silky inside, delicate snap outside. The soft aubergine pairs beautifully with a fragrant, ginger-forward chai (a hint of cardamom doesn’t hurt). Keep the batter light and the slices thin. A sprinkle of black salt post-fry lifts everything.
Kerala's pazham pori is made with ripe plantain fritters with caramelised edges and a custardy centre. Pazham pori is technically dessert-adjacent, but monsoons blur the lines. The ginger in the chai reins in the sugar and adds a warming backbone. Use ripe but firm plantains; too soft and you’ll end up with a collapse, not a fritter.