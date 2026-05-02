The four stars cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 and why

Udisha
Sydney Sweeney
She was rumoured to be in The Devil Wears Prada 2 in 2025 after being seen on set of the movie. However, despite her success, albeit not without controversy, in The Housemaid and Euphoria, her three-minute cameo was cut from the sequel due to creative decisions.
Conrad Ricamora
He was supposed to play Andrea Sach's roommate and even shot his films. However, his part did not make it in the final cut after his character seemed pointless. Conrad himself shared on social media that it did not "make sense in the grand scheme of the film" and assured that there were no hard feelings.
Adrian Grenier
The actor played Nate, Andrea's boyfriend in the original movie and was not called back for the sequel. Technically, he was not cut from the film because he never shot anything, but his absence from the sequel has been much debated. While initially, there were plans for a cameo, it did not work out.
Anna Wintour
The woman of the moment, everyone. It is no news that the iconic Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep in both films is based on the former Vogue editor-in-chief. The director, David Frankel shared that they had shot one scene with Anna but it felt "too meta" since the world depicted in the films is a parallel to real life, where only one of them exists.