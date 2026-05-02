Throw a stress free bash with these 5 delicious no-cooking snacks

DEBOLINA ROY
Create a classic platter by displaying an assortment of meats, strong-flavoured cheeses, and salty olives on a cutting board. It is among the most common no-cooking snacks, because it provides a wide range of textures and flavour.
Using small toothpicks, thread together the grape tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil. Top with a balsamic glaze for a bite-sized, attractive appetizer that will add a splash of colour to your table.
Sweet wedges of ripe cantaloupe can be wrapped with ribbons of thin salty bacon to create the quintessential combination of sweetness and saltiness - a sure success at any elegant summer event.
Combine puffed rice and chopped cucumber, tomato, and a touch of strong mustard oil. This colourful Indian street food is a light, crunchy alternative to your usual no-cook snacks.
Use a ready-made hummus dip from the grocery store. Spread onto a plate then sprinkle feta cheese on top then add green olives and some cucumber. Serve this great Mediterranean style appetizer along with some pita chips.