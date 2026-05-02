Throw a stress free bash with these 5 delicious no-cooking snacks

DEBOLINA ROY

Classic Charcuterie Board

Create a classic platter by displaying an assortment of meats, strong-flavoured cheeses, and salty olives on a cutting board. It is among the most common no-cooking snacks, because it provides a wide range of textures and flavour.

Refreshing Caprese Skewers

Using small toothpicks, thread together the grape tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil. Top with a balsamic glaze for a bite-sized, attractive appetizer that will add a splash of colour to your table.

Bacon Wrapped Melon

Sweet wedges of ripe cantaloupe can be wrapped with ribbons of thin salty bacon to create the quintessential combination of sweetness and saltiness - a sure success at any elegant summer event.

Zesty Jhal Muri

Combine puffed rice and chopped cucumber, tomato, and a touch of strong mustard oil. This colourful Indian street food is a light, crunchy alternative to your usual no-cook snacks.

Greek hummus dip

Use a ready-made hummus dip from the grocery store. Spread onto a plate then sprinkle feta cheese on top then add green olives and some cucumber. Serve this great Mediterranean style appetizer along with some pita chips.

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