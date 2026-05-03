4 simple ways to naturally deodorise your fridge

Udisha
Coffee grounds
Take a small bowl and fill it up with dried coffee grounds and keep it in the middle shelf of the refrigerator. Coffee has nitrogen which is good at absorbing odour.
Coffee ground sachet
If space is a crunch, fill up a small muslin bag with dried coffee grounds and hang it from the shelf fire in the refrigerator. Air can circulate through the bag easily, filling up the interior with a cleaner smell.
Citrus peels
Store lemon or orange peels and store them in a cloth bag and keep it in the fridge. The natural oils in the peel release a fresh, citrusy scent that makes your fridge smell good.
The salted citrus cup
If you are in need of a good fix because the refrigerator odour feels stubborn, scoop the flesh out of a citrus fruit and use the peel as a cup. Fill it up with salt and place it in the fridge so that it can absorb the moisture and odour in the air.