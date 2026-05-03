4 underrated performances by the legendary Meryl Streep

Udisha
Madeline Ashton Menville in Death Becomes Her (1992)
Meryl Streep's comedic genius shines through in this role. The character was extremely different and new for Meryl besides being physically demanding. Madeline is an youth-obsessed narcissistic actress who wants to stay young forever and so, drinks a potion.
Jane Adler in It’s Complicated (2009)
Slaying a romantic-comedy when you are in your 60s is not for everyone but Meryl does it and how! In this Nancy Meyers film, she explored femininity and empowerment in a whole new way, especially for older women. Her performance stood out and more people should see it.
Lee Wakefield Lacker in Marvin's Room (1996)
Meryl Streep played the rebellious and independent sister to Bessie, played by Diane Keaton. A single mother, as Lee, Meryl brought together the chaos and the calm the character demanded.
Clarissa Vaughan in The Hours (2002)
An adaptation of the1998 novel by Michael Cunningham, Virginia Woolf's Mrs Dalloway plays a major part in this film and Meryl Streep plays Clarissa's, a modern-day take on Woolf's character. Meryl portrays the emotional chaos of the character with the brilliance only she has. An emotionally heavy film, the actress delivers one of her best performances in this film.