5 simple ways to improve your posture while working from a couch or bed

Udisha
Lower back support
With remote working trending right now, working from the couch or bed has become extremely common but it is harming your posture. To improve your posture, place a tough pillow behind your lower back for lumbar support so that you don't slouch.
Keep your screen elevated
Keep your laptop or computer elevated so that the screen is at eye level. This prevents you from looking down at a stretch, thus causing tech neck.
Use a separate keyboard
Using the laptop keyboard inevitably keeps the screen below eye level. Using a separate keyboard allows you to keep the device on a platform like a laptop stand while making sure your elbows are at a 90 degree angle. This posture prevents tension and stress on the shoulders.
Keep your feet grounded
If you are sitting on a couch, make sure that your feet touch the floor and are flat. If you are working from the bed, keep your legs stretched and keep a pillow under your knees.