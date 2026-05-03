6 fascinating things your birth chart reveals about your cosmic destiny

DEBOLINA ROY
The Moon sign is a reflection of the private and subconscious aspects of your inner self. The Moon sign shows you how you process emotions and what you need to feel secure.
Your Ascendant (or Rising Sign) is the face you show to the world. It is how people view you when they first meet you and how you appear physically to others. It is the energy that you project to others when you meet them.
The position of the planet Mercury will determine our mindset, use of logic to solve problems, intuition when communicating with others, how you put your words together in your mind and the way in which you relate to people.
Venus represents love, beauty, and values. It shows your style of pursuing pleasure, and provides valuable insight into your relationship patterns and the manner you demonstrate your affections.
Mars indicates your energy levels, willpower, and how you go about taking action. It reveals what drives you to thrive and how you respond to conflict. Additionally, it sheds light on how you fight for your personal ambitions.
Saturn reveals your area of greatest challenge and need for discipline. It also points toward your karmic responsibilities as well as the areas in which you will need to put the most effort.