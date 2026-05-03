6 Indian battlefield sites you can visit today, including Kurukshetra!

DEBOLINA ROY
A renowned pilgrimage, also city known as Dharmakshetra, the historical location is now known as a centre for spirituality. Visit the Jyotisar, where the Bhagavad Gita was born. The Sri Krishna Museum, which has many objects that can give an idea of the war.
Modern-day visitors can visit the Kala Amb Park, which has a red obelisk marking the Maratha's sacrifice. The Panipat Museum contains artifacts, such as old weapons, and inscriptions, from the battles.
A distinctive turmeric-coloured soil can still be found along this narrow mountain gorge. The Maharana Pratap Museum contains life-sized replicas of the battles fought in 1576. The Chetak Smarak located nearby pays tribute to the King's faithful steed.
Tipu Sultan's river island fortress is still very much standing. You can visit the water gate where the ‘Tiger of Mysore’ died in 1799 and see the dungeons where British officers were held prisoner.
It is located right next to the Bhagirathi River. The Palashi Monument is located in a grove of mango trees and can be seen as a sombre reminder of the battle between Nawab Siraj ud-Daulah's army and Robert Clive's East India Company forces.
Dras's Kargil War Memorial is a powerful commemoration of brave soldiers. The memorial is located on the base of Tololing and Tiger Hill. It is made out of pink sandstone with a Victory Wall that has engraved names of the martyrs.