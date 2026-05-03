How to treat a heat rash using simple kitchen ingredients

Udisha
Cucumber
Heat rash is a common phenomenon during summers. However, they can be easily soothed and cured using simple ingredients found in your kitchen. Apply chilled cucumber on the affected area for 10 minutes. This cools down the skin and calms down irritation.
Baking soda
Take a small amount of baking soda and mix with water to create a paste and apply it over the heat rash. Keep it for a few minutes before rinsing it off. Baking soda neutralises the irritation immediately and gives relief from itching.
Cornstarch or flour
Both cornstarch and flour can absorb the excess sweat from the affected area, acting as natural dusting powder. Pat either of the ingredients on the rash to prevent friction which can otherwise worsen the irritation.
Honey
A thin application of honey on the rash-affected area can be soothing. It can reduce redness and inflammation, thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties found in honey. It can also heal the heat rash faster.