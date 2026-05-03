Skip the coffee: 5 morning foods that boost energy naturally

Bristi Dey
Oats
Oats have always been the best option for a healthy diet. Now they have earned their place as a natural energy source too. Rich in complex carbs and fiber, oats release energy slowly, keeping you full and focused for hours. They also help stabilize blood sugar levels.
Eggs
Known for their protein-induced effects, eggs are too good for natural energy intakes as well. They also contain choline, which helps brain function.
Poha
Mostly renowned as the favourite breakfast in Maharashtra, Poha is rich in complex carbs for steady energy. Add vegetables, peanuts, curry leaves, and mild spices and you'll get the best wake up breakfast.
Banana
The most favourite fruit across India, bananas are packed with natural sugars, potassium, and vitamin B6, that provide a quick yet balanced energy boost.
Nuts and Seeds
We are often told to consume almonds to have a great memory when we were little. But now as adults these nuts and seeds contribute a lot to our energy levels. These are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber perfect for energy boosts.