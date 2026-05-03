Why you should never wash your mushrooms under running water

Udisha
Water absorption
Mushrooms contain approximately 90% water and are porous. Hence, they can easily soak up water and washing them under running water can make them soggy.
Sliminess
Too much moisture quickens the oxidation process, resulting in a slimy texture and makes the mushrooms turn brown.
Poor searing
If the mushrooms are waterlogged and watery, when you want to sauté them, they will end up getting steamed and release the excess water into the dish.
Loss of flavour
Washing mushrooms under running water causes them to soak which can erode the flavour profile and result in loss of taste.