4 washing machine mistakes that are secretly ruining your clothes

DEBOLINA ROY
Softening agents cover fibres using petroleum products providing a soft feel. This common method reduces the absorbency of towels. Therefore, towels lose their main purpose of being absorbent.
When you use too much soap, it builds up in your washing machine's drum as a residue. This buildup can cause your washing machine to become stuck. So more bubbles does not equal to a cleaner or fresher load of laundry.
If you close your machine right after using it, this can cause condensation, which can lead to mould and odours. These washing machine mistakes can also result in early deterioration of rubber seals.
Using too many clothes will cause the washer to be overloaded, which causes water to not be able to circulate. Conversely, underloading the washer wastes electricity and water.