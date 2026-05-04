5 anticipated rap albums from 2026

Udisha
The Fall-Off by J. Cole
This rap album released on February 6, 2026 and is J. Cole's seventh as well as final studio album. Needless to say, this 100-minute project was one of the most awaited albums of the year.
Iceman by Drake
This album is yet to drop on May 15, 2026. In a dramatic effect, the album rollout featured Toronto's ice sculptures. It is Drake's ninth solo studio album.
Bully by Kanye West
Released on March 28, 2026, this is Kanye West or Ye's twelfth studio album. Most of the album was recorded in Tokyo and is known for its experimental soundscape. The album records 18 tracks and also features guests like Travis Scott.
Brilliance Of A Falling Moon by dälek
Critically appreciated, this album dropped on March 27, 2026. The rap album sends a social and political methods, dealing with themes like class disparity.
I Guess U Had To Be There by ELUCID & Sebb Bash
Released on March 13, 2026, this collaborative album contains 12-tracks featured several artistes. This album largely deals with scenes from every-day life.