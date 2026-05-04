7 small expenses draining your money every month

Atreyee Poddar
You don’t go broke on big purchases, but you bleed out through forgettable ones. The kind you don’t argue with, don’t track, and definitely don’t remember. Here’s the monthly money leakage, itemised.
That one show on Netflix, ad-free music on Spotify, faster deliveries via Amazon Prime—each feels justified in isolation. Together, they’re a quiet standing instruction to your bank account. Most people use maybe two; they pay for six. Trim ruthlessly.
Ordering in isn’t about food anymore; it’s a stack of fees wearing a biryani costume. On Zomato or Swiggy, the bill balloons with surge pricing, packaging, platform fees, and a tip. The INR 250 craving exits as INR 400+. Repeat weekly, and you’ve financed a small appliance.
A quick coffee feels like a harmless ritual. It is—until it becomes a line item. INR 100 – INR 150 a day scales to INR 2,000 – INR 3,000 a month. You’re not buying coffee; you’re subscribing to a habit with a loyalty card.
QR codes solved change. They also removed the moment of hesitation. INR 30 for a snack, INR 60 for a ride, INR 80 for a quick add-on—these don’t trigger scrutiny. But they accumulate with unnerving efficiency. Your statement tells the story you didn’t.
Extra lives, premium filters, one-time unlocks—digital confetti priced at INR 49 - INR 199. Individually negligible, collectively recurring. If it’s not mission-critical, it’s probably margin for someone else.
You logged in for eggs and milk. You checked out with gourmet chips, a “clean-label” snack, and a beverage you’ll forget in two days. Apps are engineered for this—recommendations, bundles, and low-friction checkout. Your intent was necessity; your basket says otherwise.
SMS alerts, ATM overuse, minimum balance fees, late credit card charges—none large enough to protest, all frequent enough to matter. This is the tax on inattention. Set alerts, automate payments, and read the fine print once a quarter.
Track everything for 30 days. You’ll likely find INR 3,000 – INR 8,000 leaking out through these “small” channels. Plug even half of it, and you’ve funded an SIP, a short trip, or simply bought yourself peace of mind. The fix is awareness with a backbone.