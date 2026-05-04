Beat the heat with these 6 refreshing raita recipes for summer

DEBOLINA ROY
Whip curd smooth with boiled potatoes, cumin seeds that have been roasted, and black pepper. This wholesome dish is topped with fresh coriander leaves and red chillies.
Use freshly grated cucumber to mix in yogurt for a refreshing hydration experience. Flavouring with roasted cumin and chaat masala.
Combine beetroot puree with curd to give them a beautiful pink colour and earthy taste. Beetroot raita along with onions and cucumber can be a great addition to your summer diet.
Mix chopped tomatoes and onions with green chillies to add a tangy flavour. Onions should be used raw in these raita recipes during summer as they have cooling effects and antioxidants which prevent heat strokes.
Mix the boiled and grated bottle gourd in yogurt along with a tempering of cumin seeds in ghee. It is high in fibre content and aids in digestion.
Add pieces of grilled pineapples to the curd to make a fruit dessert with a tart flavour. With the addition of pomegranate seeds and black salt, this makes for a wonderful condiment.