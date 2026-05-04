How important is a pre-wash routine for your hair? Here are 5 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Frequent washing removes natural lipids from your hair, causing it to become dry and brittle. Pre-wash haircare routine add a layer and will keep your hair soft and smooth.
Coconut and argan oil will strengthen the inner structure of every strand. It will also decrease the loss of proteins and makes your hair less susceptible to breakage and split ends.
Most shampoos include sulfates that can irritate the skin. Pre-wash haircare routine helps to neutralize the harshness of these chemicals so that the grime is effectively removed without harming your hair cuticle.
A good pre-shampoo treatment may involve using aloe vera or mud packs to counter dandruff. This makes sure that the follicles are not blocked and allows for healthy growth.
Smoothing products make the hair strands smooth prior to going into the shower. Detangling becomes very easy, thus avoiding any mechanical damage by brushes.