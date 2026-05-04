Inside King Charles’ daily plate: A peek at royal meals

When we think of the British royals, it’s all grandeur, glitter, and fairytale vibes, like every meal is served under a chandelier with violins playing in the background. But however real it is, the royals have to choose among modern day options for their meals. So, more often than ever, King Charles too questions, 'What's for lunch?'. So, let’s take a look at his everyday diet and find out: whether royalty comes with food privileges, or is he eating the same things as we do.