Inside King Charles’ daily plate: A peek at royal meals

Bristi Dey
When we think of the British royals, it’s all grandeur, glitter, and fairytale vibes, like every meal is served under a chandelier with violins playing in the background. But however real it is, the royals have to choose among modern day options for their meals. So, more often than ever, King Charles too questions, 'What's for lunch?'. So, let’s take a look at his everyday diet and find out: whether royalty comes with food privileges, or is he eating the same things as we do.
Fresh local fruits
His royal highness is big on fruits and whenever he is away from the palace for work he makes sure his fruits are all in good quantities. The King's standard breakfast order would include two of his homegrown plums, along with an assortment of dried fruit or a seasonal fruit salad, all fresh from the gardens at Highgrove.
Organic eggs
The King clearly has a soft spot for eggs, so much so that they’re a regular feature on his breakfast plate. He’s said to favour classics like Eggs Argenteuil, a French dish where poached, soft-boiled, or scrambled eggs are paired with tender asparagus, or he keeps it indulgent with rich, cheesy baked eggs. On the weekends, he will sometimes indulge in some cheesy baked eggs.
Tea
British and their big question 'fancy a cuppa of tea', always runs simultaneously. Similarly the King too enjoys a good pot of hot Darjeeling tea with milk.
Foraged mushrooms
His Royal Highness loves wild and foraged mushrooms which a former chef of the royal kitchen once told in a report. The mushrooms would end up in flavourful dishes like creamy mushroom risotto which is often the King's beloved plate for lunch or dinner.
Cereals
As most of us, His royal highness also enjoys a bowl of cereals in the morning. When richer breakfast foods get to be too much, cold cereal provides a quick hit of protein and carbs and a swift escape into the light bite.