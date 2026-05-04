Thalapathy Vijay's top 5 action movies that you can't miss

Dharitri Ganguly
The actor-politician, who is proving his might at the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2026, has been a very prominent face in Tamil cinema too. If you are a lover of action movies, here are five films that you can't just miss.
Thuppakki (2012)
This action-thriller sees Vijay as an army captain on a mission to hunt down sleeper cells in Mumbai.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Kaththi (2014)
In this social action-thriller, Thalapathy Vijay plays a double role, battling corporate giants to help farmers.
Where to watch: Manorama Max
Mersal (2017)
A blockbuster 2017 action-drama in which Vijay plays triple roles, fighting against corruption in the medical industry.
Where to watch: Zee5
Master (2021)
Vijay plays a troubled professor in this 2021 film, who takes a job at a juvenile school, engaging in intense showdowns with a local gangster.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Leo (2023)
A high-octane action thriller sees Vijay Thalapathy as a cafe owner with a hidden, violent past.
Where to watch: Netflix