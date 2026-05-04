Thalapathy Vijay's top 5 action movies that you can't miss

Dharitri Ganguly

The actor-politician, who is proving his might at the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2026, has been a very prominent face in Tamil cinema too. If you are a lover of action movies, here are five films that you can't just miss.

Thuppakki (2012)

This action-thriller sees Vijay as an army captain on a mission to hunt down sleeper cells in Mumbai.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Kaththi (2014)

In this social action-thriller, Thalapathy Vijay plays a double role, battling corporate giants to help farmers.

Where to watch: Manorama Max

Mersal (2017)

A blockbuster 2017 action-drama in which Vijay plays triple roles, fighting against corruption in the medical industry.

Where to watch: Zee5

Master (2021)

Vijay plays a troubled professor in this 2021 film, who takes a job at a juvenile school, engaging in intense showdowns with a local gangster.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Leo (2023)

A high-octane action thriller sees Vijay Thalapathy as a cafe owner with a hidden, violent past.

Where to watch: Netflix

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