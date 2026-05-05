4 astrologer red flags you shouldn't ignore in a reading

Atreyee Poddar
Astrology, at its best, is a tool for reflection—not a backstage pass to someone else controlling your life. And yet, the world has its fair share of drama (none of it written in your chart). If you leave a session with a clearer idea, and still very much in charge of your choices, you’re in the right place. But if you’re trusting someone, here are four red flags you should look out for.
If your astrologer sounds like they’re narrating a thriller—“impending doom,” “dark energies,” “catastrophic phases”—you’re not getting insight, you’re getting anxiety packaged as mysticism. Real astrology acknowledges challenges without theatrics. It doesn’t turn every Saturn transit into a life sentence.
There’s a thin line between suggesting remedies and running a full-blown spiritual e-commerce operation. If every problem magically leads to a gemstone, ritual, or “urgent” puja (conveniently available through them), pause. Astrology should not feel like a checkout page.
“You’re strong but sensitive.” “You’ve had struggles but growth is coming.” You’re human, these are normal. If the reading sounds like it could pass as a generic Instagram quote, you’re witnessing the Barnum effect in action. A credible astrologer engages with nuance, timing, and specifics—not fortune-cookie filler.
The biggest myth to bust: astrology is not destiny carved in stone, and your astrologer is definitely not the gatekeeper. If they discourage questions, dismiss your intuition, or insist only they can “fix” your life path, it’s a control tactic—not cosmic wisdom. A good reading empowers; it doesn’t make you dependent.