5 fragrance notes that lasts longer in summer

DEBOLINA ROY
Vetiver is a very grassy, earthy powerhouse that can be a fantastic base during hot weather. Unlike resins, vetiver is always clean and dry and has an upscale woodsy trail that continues to improve with body heat.
Salty and mineral notes are transformative because they can replicate the chemical makeup of the skin. They tend to stay on the body like a cool ocean breeze creating a consistent ‘better than your skin’ fragrance.
Known as the ‘laundry musk,’ this note is the anchor for lighter notes. It leaves a soft, fresh cloud of odour that binds to skin and fibers. No matter how light or fleeting the other notes are , this one will remain visible for longer.
Mint extracts’ cooling effect can last far beyond the initial application. The effect is created from its ability to cut through the weight of humidity, thus maintaining a refreshing fragrance.
The scent of green tea has a tranquil, earthy quality that lasts longer than typical citrus oils. Its light and refreshing smell make it ideal for extended periods of being outside.