Elevate your self-care: 5 tips to transform your shower routine

DEBOLINA ROY
Beginning with an abrasive body scrub prepares a flawless surface. The combination of both chemical and physical exfoliators works together to remove dead skin cells, making it easier for moisturizing.
Do not just cleanse the hair but detoxify the base. Cleansing the hair through the use of a purifying shampoo will rid it of any heavy build-up or environmental dirt that might have accumulated.
Take advantage of the steam in your bathroom by putting on a face mask made from clay. The steam will open your pores, enabling the mask to remove all the impurities trapped beneath your skin.
Although a bath in hot water is very relaxing, hot water may end up stripping away all of your body’s oils. To avoid any problems, you should reduce the temperature of the water when rinsing off at the end.
Finish your shower routine with a quick lymph massage with your skin still lubricated by oil. It reduces inflammation and enhancing circulation to make you feel lighter physically and psychologically.