4 ways to keep your kitchen knives sharp without professional tools

DEBOLINA ROY
Hone the blade's edge by realigning it with a honing rod, but do not remove any material. Only set the knife at an angle to the rod to slide it down from heel-to-tip 6 times on each side.
Do not use hard surfaces such as metal or granite (steel will crush or grind away blade edges) to cut. Only use wood or synthetic cutting boards. Also, don't drag your knife along the cutting board as this will lead to premature dulling.
The harsh chemicals, along with the very hot temperatures, will damage tempered steel. It should always be hand washed with mild soap and dried immediately to avoid rust.
Keeping your knives simply tossed in drawers can cause them to bang around with other metallic tools. Using either a magnetic strip or a specially designed block to store your knives will help to keep the edges protected from unintended chipping.