5 craft breweries in Bengaluru you can't miss

Bristi Dey
Maize & Malt: Craft Brewery & Kitchen
Maize & Malt is a newly opened craft brewery which serves beer with the just right ingredients that hit the perfect spot. They focus on quality brews and food pairings, making the experience a must-try. The brewery is in Whitefield and has become one of the top spots for weekend plans.
Ironhill Bengaluru
Being one of the largest microbreweries in India, it offers an exceptional blend of premium craft beers and a sophisticated, high-end ambience. It has its breweries in Marathahalli and Kanakapura Road. Their taps regularly feature options like Sinnerman Stout, AfterLife Ale, and Lost Lager.
The Bier Library
One of the most famous in the city, The Bier Library serves some of the authentic beers and keeps the night going with its aesthetic charm. Known for its experimental beers and cozy indoor-outdoor vibe, this one is ideal for relaxed conversations over good craft pours. Koramangala and Sarjapur Road are the two prominent locations of this brewery
Brau Galie Micro Brewery & Pub
This one's a new age craft beer outlet which brings a touch of European vibe with each visit. Located in Koramangala, this is one of the best rated ones in the city for its authentic beer and good food. It leans mostly towards German-style brewing and smaller batches which is not quite common in the city.
Byg Brewski Brewing Company
This is a chain of brewery that serves some of the best crafted beers in the city. . Their popular in-house craft brews include Weiss beer, Hazy IPA, Byg Stout, German lagers, and specialized options like Guava IPA or Nitro Smoked Lager. It has its outlet in several locations including Hennur, Sarjapur Road, Yeshwantpur.