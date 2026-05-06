5 low glycemic fruits for people with diabetes

Udisha
Berries
Fruits are extremely healthy, however, you must keep in mind what suits your health best. If you have diabetes, you must choose wisely. Berries such as strawberries, raspberries and blueberries have a low glycemic index of under 40. With high fibre and antioxidants, they prevent sudden sugar spikes.
Apples
With high fibre present in the skin, apples slow down digestion. With approximately 36 glycemic index, they ensure that energy is released as a steady pace.
Cherries
This is one of the best fruits for people with diabetes. With compounds that support insulin sensitivity, they have a glycemic index of around 20.
Pears
With around 38 glycemic index, pears are extremely fibrous, especially if eaten with the skin. This fruit also keeps blood sugar levels in check, preventing sudden spike.
Grapefruit
While very low in sugar content, grapefruit has high Vitamin C, making it extremely healthy. Very helpful when it comes to managing glucose, it has a glycemic index of roughly 25.