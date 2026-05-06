6 low-maintenance plants that instantly elevate your home aesthetic

DEBOLINA ROY
It is an unusual, spineless cactus. It loves bright sunshine and can take care of itself when it comes to needing little water and light. If you have children and/or pets, this plant would work great for them as well.
The Golden Pothos is one of the perfect low-maintenance plants. They’ll thrive in almost any kind of light, very low, low-light to bright, and just require watering about every two weeks.
Not only does Aloe Vera add to the decor, but it is also ideal for any sunny windows. It needs to be watered once every 2 weeks. You can enjoy the benefit of the gel from inside its leaves to sooth minor burns on your skin.
If you sometimes overwater your plants, the Money Tree is a wonderful option. As a beautiful, tropical houseplant, it grows best in bright, indirect light and will make your home feel lucky with its braided trunk and large leaves.
Echeveria species have lovely rosette leaf formations and don't need much water. These are low-maintenance plants. But they need to dry out totally in between watering to avoid rot.
Bird's Nest ferns stay more hydrated thanks largely to their thicker, shinier. Enjoying bright non-direct lighting as well as high levels of humidity helps this adaptation occur.