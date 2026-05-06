Should you start your shower with an antibacterial soap? Here's what you need to know

Udisha
Not for daily use
Antibacterial soap is not good for daily use. Your regular soap and water is good enough to get the dirt and microbes off your skin so using harsh chemicals unnecessarily is of no use.
Target specific areas
Some areas of the skin like underarms can suffer from higher bacterial growth, often causing odour. Antibacterial soaps can help with targetted treatments. Instead of using such soap on your entire body, use it on certain areas so that the moisture barrier in the rest of the body remains intact.
Protect the good bacteria
Antibacterial soap can strip away the good bacteria and natural microbiome which protect the skin from chronic diseases. If the balance is not maintained, it will lead to irritation.
Prevent bacterial resistance
Too much use of antibacterial soap can cause the bacteria on your skin resistant to the product. This renders the soap ineffective and hence, they should not be used for daily use.