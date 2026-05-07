4 easy ways to keep your cast iron pan rust-free for years

DEBOLINA ROY
Bake your cast iron cookware with a thin layer of oil at 450°F for 60 minutes to create a barrier that protects your cookware from moisture. It helps to keep your pans corrosion free. It is the most important method for rust-free cast iron pans.
Do not let a skillet become dry in the air after you wash it. Use a towel immediately and set the pan on a burner on low heat until the water is evaporated. Keeping water from being on metal will keep moisture from starting oxidation.
Store your cookware in a ventilated area. To keep ambient moisture from damaging, place paper towels in the skillets.
Use 1/4 cup of water to lubricate the pan without soaking. Use coarse salt and chainmail scrubber for cleaning stuck food. This way you do not ruin the finish on the frying pan.